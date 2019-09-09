Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of ArcBest worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 16.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

ArcBest stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.49. 7,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.98. ArcBest Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

