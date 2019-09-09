Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.16. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,083. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

