Swiss National Bank Has $1.41 Million Stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of HomeStreet worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 219.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HomeStreet by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 122.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,052. HomeStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.41). HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,883.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

