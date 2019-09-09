Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Astec Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Astec Industries by 208.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen C. Anderson bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $30.00. 5,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.96 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.