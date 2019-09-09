Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $79,980 over the last three months. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $792.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

