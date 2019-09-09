Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein Buys 5,000 Shares

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,814. The firm has a market cap of $126.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 108.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

