Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 125.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,485 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after purchasing an additional 227,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,056,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after acquiring an additional 321,295 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,796,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,789 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.84. 958,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

