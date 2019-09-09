SunTrust Banks Trims Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Target Price to $13.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.74.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $673.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 50,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.