Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Trading 23.1% Higher

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) traded up 23.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 47,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,409% from the average session volume of 1,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

About Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

