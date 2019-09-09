Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.82

Shares of Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.82 and traded as high as $19.14. Strattec Security shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Strattec Security by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 281,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 12.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Strattec Security by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

