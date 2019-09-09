Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,414,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 742,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 482,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,766,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.99. 6,446,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,719,335. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.