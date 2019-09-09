Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 38,124 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,716 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $92,978,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,246,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,530,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,504,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,071,053. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $69.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.