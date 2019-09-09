Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,949 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 640,120 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,849,000 after buying an additional 581,108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after buying an additional 517,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,427,000 after buying an additional 342,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,627,000 after buying an additional 242,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.90. The company had a trading volume of 600,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.17 and a 200 day moving average of $191.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

