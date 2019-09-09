Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) a $105.00 Price Target

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) received a $105.00 target price from equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.84% from the stock’s current price.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.68.

Shares of NYSE GRUB remained flat at $$60.40 on Friday. 2,862,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,009. GrubHub has a one year low of $55.61 and a one year high of $149.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,397. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after buying an additional 4,342,673 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

