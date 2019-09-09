Stephens Analysts Give Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) a $8.00 Price Target

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been assigned a $8.00 price target by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Glu Mobile from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.72. 2,878,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $247,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $30,274.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,693 shares of company stock valued at $307,721 over the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth $189,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 6,629.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth $483,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.