State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Snap by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 42.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Snap by 76.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $425,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,615,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,062,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 70,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $971,445.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,916,132.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,729,278 shares of company stock valued at $96,229,935.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,144,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,812,282. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

