Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

TSG traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 75,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,816. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Stars Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stars Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Stars Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

