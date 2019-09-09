Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.54

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.54 and traded as low as $86.90. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 214,261 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.54. The firm has a market cap of $354.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

