Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Set at $100.00 by KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) has been given a $100.00 target price by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Nomura upped their price target on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.
Shares of Square stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. 4,674,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,047. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,100.00, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,914 shares in the company, valued at $29,297,699.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,029 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after buying an additional 1,910,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after buying an additional 5,472,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 28.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,227,000 after buying an additional 1,410,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 37.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,163,000 after buying an additional 1,359,963 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $319,388,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
