Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Set at $100.00 by KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) has been given a $100.00 target price by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Nomura upped their price target on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. 4,674,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,047. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,100.00, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,914 shares in the company, valued at $29,297,699.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,029 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after buying an additional 1,910,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after buying an additional 5,472,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 28.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,227,000 after buying an additional 1,410,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 37.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,163,000 after buying an additional 1,359,963 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $319,388,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

