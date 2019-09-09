Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 403,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,055,000. Cray makes up 5.1% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.97% of Cray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,115,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cray by 3,413.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 521,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Cray in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.95. 113,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,680. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. Cray Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.15 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cray Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

