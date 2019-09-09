Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Cut by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,837 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,545,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $153,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,002,296.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,608.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.48. 1,977,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,931. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus set a $156.00 target price on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Maxim Group set a $148.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

