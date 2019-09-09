SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut SpartanNash from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut SpartanNash from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research raised SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 35.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 126.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

