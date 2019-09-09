Sparkpoint Price Tops $0.0001 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $286,495.00 and approximately $70,802.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00215500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.01267607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,509,752,254 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

