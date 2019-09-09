South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,280 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $57,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,580,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,567,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

