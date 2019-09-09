South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,462 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $24,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.21.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.80, for a total value of $69,415.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $883,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.24, for a total value of $110,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $15.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $538.21. 397,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $567.89. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

