South Dakota Investment Council Sells 100,302 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,302 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.22% of Kimco Realty worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.49.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $19.76. 5,672,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,282. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

