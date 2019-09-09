South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 4,790 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $37,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,420,000 after buying an additional 229,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,186,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYB traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.18.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

