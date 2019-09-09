South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 343,770 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,474,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $8.96. 49,153,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,295,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.