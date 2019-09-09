South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,143 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.0% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $47,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,042,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

