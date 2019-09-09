South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 53,840 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,840 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,473. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.