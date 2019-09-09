SounDAC (XSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $266,975.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. SounDAC has a market cap of $266,975.00 and approximately $888.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

