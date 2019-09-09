Sonic Healthcare Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.51 (ASX:SHL)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Sonic Healthcare stock opened at A$29.33 ($20.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$27.98 and a 200-day moving average of A$26.09. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of A$21.26 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of A$29.93 ($21.23).

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

