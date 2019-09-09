Societe Generale Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €150.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €130.00 ($151.16).

Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €129.40.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

