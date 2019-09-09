Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WORK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $44.00 price target on shares of Slack and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.47.

WORK opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Slack has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 1,360,909 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $53,170,714.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 27,562 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $782,209.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 208,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,127,654 shares of company stock worth $274,137,436 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth about $2,209,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greylock Xii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,063,000.

