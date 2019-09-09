Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 380,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 368.2% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,654,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

SIRI stock remained flat at $$6.25 during trading on Monday. 492,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,644,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

