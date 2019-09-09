SingularDTV Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $208,112.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Braziliex, Binance, Ethfinex and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

