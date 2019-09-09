Simmons Bank Trims Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,255,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,136,000 after acquiring an additional 504,970 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 327,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $44.04. 9,801,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,987,912. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

