Simmons Bank Sells 605 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. 2,119,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

