Simmons Bank Sells 1,227 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $47,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,316,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,862. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $146.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.