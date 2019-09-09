Simmons Bank Has $1.03 Million Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,761,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,353,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,808,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,180,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,187,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,563,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,610,000 after buying an additional 267,503 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BB&T alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BBT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Shares of BBT stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,262. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.