Simmons Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,177,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,023,000 after buying an additional 486,988 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.77. 2,575,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

