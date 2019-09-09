Simmons Bank Acquires Shares of 4,025 Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $4.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.74. 361,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

