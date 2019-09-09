Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given a $138.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. 322,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.73. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,871,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,662,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,939,000 after purchasing an additional 198,908 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2,477.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 881,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,578,000 after purchasing an additional 847,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 670,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.