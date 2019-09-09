Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post sales of $20.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Sientra posted sales of $16.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $81.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.75 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $107.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 97,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sientra by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,243. Sientra has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $339.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

