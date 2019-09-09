ShipChain Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.26 million and $2,194.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.01270401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017489 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,156,558 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

