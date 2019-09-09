ShawSpring Partners LLC Purchases 85,000 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317,375 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 25.6% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SEA worth $43,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 13.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $93,089,000 after buying an additional 1,153,575 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 7,676.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup set a $38.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of SE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,900. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.