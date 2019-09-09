Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.91.

Shake Shack stock opened at $103.12 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 103,630 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,204,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,092.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,675,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,617 shares of company stock valued at $52,629,863. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 867.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

