Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.36). Senesco Technologies posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Senesco Technologies.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

Shares of ELOX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 2,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Senesco Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

