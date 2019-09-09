SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) Stock Price Up 6%

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.35, approximately 949,562 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,040,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEMG shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SemGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.30 million, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $674.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SemGroup Corp will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.19%. This is a boost from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -994.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SemGroup by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,825,000 after buying an additional 475,190 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,272,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,219,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after purchasing an additional 365,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,666,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

SemGroup Company Profile (NYSE:SEMG)

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

