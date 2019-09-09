Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $708.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

